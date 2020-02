Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

L Brands, the company behind the Victoria’s Secret brand, has sold a majority stake in the company to a private equity firm for $525 million. Sycamore Partners now owns a 55 percent stake in Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty, and Pink. L Brands will retain a 45 percent stake in the brand, which means [...] 👓 View full article