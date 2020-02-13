Global  

Admiral That Led Bin Laden Raid Defends Acting Intel Chief in Op-Ed, Slams Trump for Prioritizing ‘Presidential Ego’ Over National Security

Mediaite Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Admiral That Led Bin Laden Raid Defends Acting Intel Chief in Op-Ed, Slams Trump for Prioritizing ‘Presidential Ego’ Over National SecurityAdmiral William McRaven, who oversaw the Osama Bin Laden raid, defends acting intel chief Joseph Maguire in a WaPo op-ed, and slams Donald Trump for placing 'presidential ego and self-preservation' over national security.
