Justice Sotomayor Rips Abuse of ‘Emergency’ by Trump Admin, and SCOTUS ‘Disparity’ in Trump Cases, In Blunt Dissent

Mediaite Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Justice Sotomayor Rips Abuse of ‘Emergency’ by Trump Admin, and SCOTUS ‘Disparity’ in Trump Cases, In Blunt DissentSupreme Court Justice Sotomayor took aim at her conservative colleagues and the Trump administration in writing for the minority on Friday.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress 03:01

 Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S. president. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Barr To Meet With Senate GOP [Video]Barr To Meet With Senate GOP

Attorney General William Barr will meet with Senate Republicans on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at their weekly lunch, according to a source familiar with the planning. The gathering is..

Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out' [Video]Stone Gets Over Three Years In Prison, Trump To 'Let The Process Play Out'

President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone has been sentenced to serve three years and four months in prison. US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone's lies to lawmakers posed a..

Recent related news from verified sources

Barr says tweets by Trump make job 'impossible'

Barr says tweets by Trump make job 'impossible'WASHINGTON -- Attorney General William Barr took a public swipe at President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying that the president's tweets about Justice...
WorldNews

Trump Claims ‘Legal Right’ to Interfere in Justice Dept. Cases

A day after the attorney general publicly rebuked him, President Trump rejected the tradition of an independent Justice Department.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Mediaite

