Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha song Jugnu

Mid-Day Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
After Aamir Khan sharing the most romantic post while revealing the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha, now the lead pair is all set to bring to the audience, the second song which is a romantic track titled Jugnu.

Talking about the song shoot and thanking lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composer...
Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan get romantic for 'Jugnu' song in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are shooting extensively for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Punjab.
DNA

Kartik Aaryan opens up on his first interaction with Taimur Ali Khan, and it's 'adorbs'

Kartik Aaryan revealed that he first met Taimur in Punjab where he was shooting for Dostana 2 and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan were shooting for Laal Singh...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

