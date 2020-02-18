Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha song Jugnu
Monday, 24 February 2020 () After Aamir Khan sharing the most romantic post while revealing the first look of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha, now the lead pair is all set to bring to the audience, the second song which is a romantic track titled Jugnu.
Talking about the song shoot and thanking lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composer...
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena together in Raju Hirani's next, Salman Khan to chase Aayush Sharma in next upcoming cop drama, Nick Jonas reacts on age gap between him and Priyanka Chopra are among the..
Kartik Aaryan revealed that he first met Taimur in Punjab where he was shooting for Dostana 2 and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan were shooting for Laal Singh... Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day