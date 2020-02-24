Global  

Jimmy Kimmel Honors Kobe and Gianna Bryant With Touching Speech at Memorial

E! Online Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Jimmy Kimmel held back tears as he honored Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant on Monday. Loved ones are gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles today to pay tribute to the Los Angeles...
News video: Jimmy Kimmel Honors Kobe Bryant

Jimmy Kimmel Honors Kobe Bryant 00:53

 "Everywhere you go, you see his face, his number. Gigi's face, Gig's number, everywhere at every intersection. There are hundreds of murals painted by artists who were inspired, not because he is a basketball player who was an artist too."

Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of mourners will gather in Staples Center on Monday to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant. The basketball superstar and his...
Seattle Times

Los Angeles honors Kobe and Gianna Bryant with public memorial

Mourners began gathering Monday in downtown Los Angeles to say farewell to Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Staples Center, hours before Bryant's memorial service...
Denver Post

