Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fox’s Howard Kurtz: ‘Chris Matthews Should Apologize to Bernie Sanders’

Fox’s Howard Kurtz: ‘Chris Matthews Should Apologize to Bernie Sanders’

Mediaite Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
Fox News' *Howard Kurtz* said MSNBC's *Chris Matthews* owes *Bernie Sanders* an apology for connecting the senator's Nevada caucus victory to Nazi Germany's invasion of France.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis 00:36

 MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders. Saturday, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of France. According to Business Insider, it sparked calls for his resignation as the hashtag...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Ingraham Wary Of A Bernie Sanders Victory [Video]Laura Ingraham Wary Of A Bernie Sanders Victory

The Fox News host compared Sanders’ 2020 campaign to President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:12Published

What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue [Video]What A Week: Impeachment Trial; Bernie Sanders' Weaknesses; Disappointing Gambling Revenue

WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon and Jon Keller discuss the witness battle at the Impeachment trial, Bernie Sanders' weaknesses and the disappointing gambling revenue in Massachusetts.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 08:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to Nazis

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to NazisMSNBC’s Chris Matthews is facing criticism after he compared Bernie Sanders’ strong performance in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday to France falling to Nazi...
The Wrap

Marie Harf Says Chris Matthews Should ‘Personally Apologize to Bernie Sanders’: Comments Out of Bounds

"I think that Chris Matthews should call Bernie Sanders to apologize," *Marie Harf* said.
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoadMN

RoadMN RT @johnnydollar01: Fox’s @HowardKurtz: Chris Matthews @hardballchris Should Apologize to Bernie Sanders https://t.co/Ao6wBCTgI8 Chris apol… 6 minutes ago

johnnydollar01

johnny dollar Fox’s @HowardKurtz: Chris Matthews @hardballchris Should Apologize to Bernie Sanders https://t.co/Ao6wBCTgI8 Chris… https://t.co/3W2qisrOWn 19 minutes ago

suv49

suv RT @Mediaite: Fox's Howard Kurtz: 'Chris Matthews Should Apologize to Bernie Sanders' https://t.co/CwvXDBEwaf 45 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Fox News’ Howard Kurtz said MSNBC’s #Chris #Matthews owes #Bernie #Sanders an apology for connecting the senator’s… https://t.co/hipBuq6KDv 59 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Fox's Howard Kurtz: 'Chris Matthews Should Apologize to Bernie Sanders' https://t.co/CwvXDBEwaf 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.