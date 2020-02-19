Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Netflix's Top 10 Shows & Movies Revealed for First Day of Feature

Netflix's Top 10 Shows & Movies Revealed for First Day of Feature

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Netflix announced today (February 24) that they will be showing users the Top 10 movies and television shows of the day, every day. The feature just rolled out on the streaming service and the first Top 10 lists have been revealed. The top television show at the moment is the new dating series Love Is [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published < > Embed
News video: Binge 'em while you can: Shows leaving Netflix in March 2020

Binge 'em while you can: Shows leaving Netflix in March 2020 01:51

 With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Darcey Silva of '90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Dishes On The New Season Of The Hit TLC Series [Video]Darcey Silva of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" Dishes On The New Season Of The Hit TLC Series

From "made in heaven" to majorly mismatched, "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" presents the most diverse collection of couples yet. The self-professed lover of love, Darcey Silva, is back and..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 22:26Published

Charles Lott Confronted Ben Affleck On The Day He Met Him For 'The Way Back' [Video]Charles Lott Confronted Ben Affleck On The Day He Met Him For "The Way Back"

Charles Lott talks about meeting and working with Ben Affleck for the moive, “The Way Back”. He also recalls the first day of shooting and their first impression of each other.BUILD is a live..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix rolling out ‘top 10’ lists to highlight the most popular TV shows and movies

Netflix is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to see the most popular content on the service. TechCrunch explains that these top 10 lists will...
9to5Mac Also reported by •The Next WebJust JaredThe VergeTechCrunchbizjournals

The emotional moment a trans man sees his chest for the first time after top surgery

A viral clip shows a trans man’s emotional reaction after waking up from top surgery. Australian queer trans man Sol shared a powerful clip on Twitter of the...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Netflix's Top 10 Shows & Movies Revealed for First Day of Feature https://t.co/9Ko1h7bAnD via @JustJared 2 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Netflix's Top 10 Shows & Movies Revealed for First Day of Feature 26 minutes ago

Cleverkid1987

J.V RT @JustJared: Here are Netflix's lists of the top 10 movies and TV shows of the day! https://t.co/RdLYRtXPcu 45 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Netflix’s Top 10 Shows & Movies Revealed for First Day of Feature https://t.co/fezRAMxo0L https://t.co/zF8bwglE7d 49 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Netflix’s Top 10 Shows & Movies Revealed for First Day of Feature https://t.co/JU2LeYlNWH https://t.co/H1PsrRiYYF 49 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Netflix’s Top 10 Shows & Movies Revealed for First Day of Feature https://t.co/9IIOaD4kTT https://t.co/SweFbTdXpl 49 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Here are Netflix's lists of the top 10 movies and TV shows of the day! https://t.co/RdLYRtXPcu 1 hour ago

Gambiste1

Joe Gambiste RT @TheStreamable: 1/4 @Netflix revealed their Top 10 Shows & Movies in US for the first time. - Top Overall is split 5 movies/5 TV shows… 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.