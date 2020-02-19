Netflix's Top 10 Shows & Movies Revealed for First Day of Feature
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Netflix announced today (February 24) that they will be showing users the Top 10 movies and television shows of the day, every day. The feature just rolled out on the streaming service and the first Top 10 lists have been revealed. The top television show at the moment is the new dating series Love Is [...]
With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.