Cara Delevigne, Rachel Brosnahan, Nina Dobrev & More Kick Off Paris Fashion Week at Dior Show!

Just Jared Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Cara Delevigne, Rachel Brosnahan and Nina Dobrev strike a pose while stepping out for the Dior fashion show held as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on Tuesday (February 25) in Paris, France. The three ladies were joined at the event by Demi Moore, Maya Hawke, Sigourney Weaver, Karlie Kloss, Alexa Chung [...]
 Actress Sigourney Weaver was among stars who attended the Paris Dior, show designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri and inspired by 1970s feminism, the day after film producer Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault and rape.

