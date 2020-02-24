How Georgina Chapman Is Coping With Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict

More than two years after cutting ties with Harvey Weinstein, Georgina Chapman is still rebuilding her life. In Oct. 2017, the Marchesa co-founder announced her decision to leave the...



Recent related videos from verified sources Harvey Weinstein Trial: Juror Speaks Out In Exclusive Interview For the first time since Monday's verdict, CBS2 is hearing exclusively from one of the jurors about the decision and the mood in the deliberation room. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:57Published 3 hours ago Harvey Weinstein Verdict: Victims Speak Out As Convicted Rapist Hospitalized Harvey Weinstein was detoured to Bellevue Hospital on Monday while on his way to Rikers Island after complaining of chest pains, but the next day women victimized by the former movie mogul were.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:31Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources How Harvey Weinstein’s Guilty Verdict Could Shape the Future of #MeToo Cases Harvey Weinstein — the Hollywood titan accused by over 100 women of sexual misconduct — is now a convicted rapist. A Manhattan jury’s verdict, delivered...

The Wrap 1 day ago



Donald Trump Comments on Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict Donald Trump is reacting to Harvey Weinstein‘s conviction. The 73-year-old U.S. president shared his thoughts on the 67-year-old disgraced film producer’s...

Just Jared 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this