David Roback, guitarist and co-founder of Mazzy Star, dead at 61

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
David Roback, the founding member of popular bands such as Mazzy Star, Opal and Rain Parade died at age 61 according to multiple reports. 
David Roback death: Mazzy Star co-founder dies aged 61

Producer and multi-instrumentalist co-founded the band with Hope Sandoval in 1989
Independent Also reported by •BBC NewsClashJust Jared

