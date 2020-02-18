James Carville: ‘Elizabeth Warren Hates Michael Bloomberg More Than She Wants to Win’
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Democratic strategist *James Carville* tore into Senator *Elizabeth Warren* (D-MA) for using Tuesday night's Democratic debate to continue her attack on former New York City mayor and 2020 rival, *Michael Bloomberg*.
