Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > James Carville: ‘Elizabeth Warren Hates Michael Bloomberg More Than She Wants to Win’

James Carville: ‘Elizabeth Warren Hates Michael Bloomberg More Than She Wants to Win’

Mediaite Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Democratic strategist *James Carville* tore into Senator *Elizabeth Warren* (D-MA) for using Tuesday night's Democratic debate to continue her attack on former New York City mayor and 2020 rival, *Michael Bloomberg*.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? 00:30

 On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter. Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, and Michael...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers [Video]The Nevada Caucuses: By the Numbers

With 100 percent of Nevada precincts reporting, Bernie Sanders emerged with 24 delegates total. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in a distant second place, securing nine delegates. Pete Buttigieg..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina [Video]Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina

Top Moments From the Democratic Debate in South Carolina The debate was marked by fiery arguments, with the candidates shouting over each other on several issues. Fresh off his win of the Nevada..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren put Michael Bloomberg on blast in the debate, and the internet loved it

Michael Bloomberg's bizarre Nega-Trump presidential tilt has produced plenty of mortifying moments so far, from the Meatball Tweet and cringeworthy influencer...
Mashable

Warren goes after 'egomaniac billionaire' on eve of Bloomberg's debate debut

Sen. Elizabeth Warren welcomed Michael Bloomberg to his first debate stage by ripping the former New York City mayor as an "egomaniac billionaire."
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mok_Chwan_Yee

Mok Chwan Yee RT @MSNBC: James Carville: "Elizabeth Warren hates Michael Bloomberg more than she wants to win." https://t.co/INiabOaX3E 5 minutes ago

BruceIL

BruceIL RT @Mediaite: James Carville: ‘Elizabeth Warren Hates Michael Bloomberg More Than She Wants to Win’ https://t.co/7OE4zDcdNN 11 minutes ago

vcconnelly1

Ronnie @MSNBC Who cares what James carville thinks about Elizabeth Warren! 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.