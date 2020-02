Leonardo DiCaprio stopped to help a seemingly lost tourist in New York City! The 45-year-old actor and his pal, actor Kevin Connolly, were seen walking in New York City’s West Village when a tourist holding a map stopped them. It looks like Leonardo and Kevin helped the man out before heading on their way! Leonardo [...]



Recent related videos from verified sources Family Of Slain Library Guard Come Face-To-Face With Man Accused Of Killing Her Thursday morning for the first time the family of the Rockland County Library security guard stabbed to death on Feb. 18 confronted the homeless man charged with murder. CBSN New York's Tony Aiello.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:46Published now Billy Idol, Mayor Bill de Blasio Anti-Idling Event Rocker Billy Idol and Mayor Bill de Blasio are joining forces to unveil a new "Billy Never Idles" anti-idling campaign. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 48:35Published 44 minutes ago

Recent related news from verified sources Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Lost Tourist Find a Way in NYC The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor steps out for a meal with 'Entourage' star Kevin Connolly when he encounters the tourist who needs help with...

AceShowbiz 1 day ago



Google pledges new $10 bn investment in US in 2020 San Francisco (AFP) Feb 26, 2020 Google said Wednesday it would invest more than $10 billion in US offices and data centers in 2020, including its new campus...

Energy Daily 18 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this