Trump Sues NY Times For Libel Over Opinion Piece On Russia

Mediaite Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Trump Sues NY Times For Libel Over Opinion Piece On RussiaPresident Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign is suing The New York Times for libel over a 2019 opinion piece on the Russia scandal. The suit takes aim at an opinion piece written in March 2019 by former Times executive editor Max Frankel titled “The Real Trump-Russia Quid Pro Quo.” The piece argued that the true […]
News video: Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece 02:11

 President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the Trump campaign had an overarching deal in the 2016 U.S. election. This report produced by Chris...

Trump defends suing NY Times For Opinion Piece [Video]Trump defends suing NY Times For Opinion Piece

President Donald Trump defended his campaign’s libel lawsuit against the New York Times over an opinion article, saying, “There'll be more coming.”

Trump Campaign Files Libel Lawsuit Against New York Times [Video]Trump Campaign Files Libel Lawsuit Against New York Times

President Trump's campaign has filed a libel lawsuit.

Trump campaign sues New York Times over Russia op-ed

President Trump's reelection campaign is suing the newspaper for libel due to an opinion piece from a year ago. Filed in New York's State Supreme Court, it...
Deutsche Welle

Beijing expels three WSJ journalists over opinion piece calling China 'real sick man of Asia'

Beijing expels three WSJ journalists over opinion piece calling China 'real sick man of Asia'China has expelled three Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporters in response to an opinion article the newspaper published, which described the country as the...
WorldNews

