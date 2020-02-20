CNN’s Kirsten Powers Rejects ‘Crazy’ Claims Trump and Sanders Are Same: ‘Does Bernie Sanders Attack War Heroes?’

CNN political analyst and USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers rejected "crazy" claims that President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are similar, Wednesday, by pointing out that Sanders doesn't "attack war heroes," "troll people on Twitter every single day," or make misogynistic and "racist attacks."

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Biden Seeks South Carolina Win, Resuscitate Bid GREENVILLE, S.C (Reuters) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is seeking a decisive win in South Carolina’s Democratic primary election on Saturday to resuscitate his presidential hopes, while Bernie.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published 9 hours ago Richard Neal Endorses Elizabeth Warren House Ways and Mean chairman Richard Neal endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president. According to Politico, the endorsement is meant to give her a boost in her home state of Massachusetts. Neal said:.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Blankfein Says He Might Vote for Trump Over Sanders Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be a Democrat, but he says he’d probably back President Donald Trump over Bernie Sanders in November.

Newsmax 1 week ago



CNN’s Begala, Gregory Pan Warren for Attacking Bloomberg Instead of Sanders at Vegas Debate: ‘Tactically Really Dumb’ CNN's *Paul Begala* and *David Gregory* panned Senator *Elizabeth Warren* for using MSNBC's Democratic Debate to go after Michael Bloomberg instead of Senator...

Mediaite 1 week ago





Tweets about this