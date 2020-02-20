Global  

CNN’s Kirsten Powers Rejects ‘Crazy’ Claims Trump and Sanders Are Same: ‘Does Bernie Sanders Attack War Heroes?’

Mediaite Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
CNN political analyst and USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers rejected "crazy" claims that President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are similar, Wednesday, by pointing out that Sanders doesn't "attack war heroes," "troll people on Twitter every single day," or make misogynistic and "racist attacks."
News video: Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll

Dem voters increasingly say Sanders best to beat Trump: poll 02:50

 A Reuters-Ipsos poll found 26% of Democrats and independents polled Feb. 17-25 said they believed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the strongest Democrat in a head-to-head matchup with Republican President Donald Trump, compared with 20% who picked billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg and 17%...

