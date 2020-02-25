Global  

AOC Blasts Mike Pence On Coronavirus: He 'Literally Does Not Believe In Science'

Mediaite Thursday, 27 February 2020
AOC Blasts Mike Pence On Coronavirus: He ‘Literally Does Not Believe In Science’Following President Donald Trump’s announcement that Vice President Mike Pence will be overtaking the United States coronavirus response in the White House’s press briefing room, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was quick to criticize the move on Twitter. “Mike Pence literally does not believe in science. It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of […]
News video: Mike Pence visiting Michigan today

Mike Pence visiting Michigan today 01:22

 Mike Pence visiting Michigan today

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus

Mike Pence to Lead Task Force to Combat Coronavirus On Feb. 26, President Donald Trump appointed Vice President Mike Pence to lead the country’s response to COVID-19. The decision to create a task..

Trump puts VP Mike Pence 'in charge' of U.S. coronavirus response

Following a meeting with the CDC and other federal officials involved in the U.S. government&apos;s response to the spread of the coronavirus, President Trump announced Wednesday evening that..

CNN's John Harwood Calls Out Trump For Naming Mike Pence as Coronavirus Task Force Leader, Cites Disastrous Past Handling HIV Outbreak

CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood criticized President Donald Trump's decision to place Vice President Mike Pence at the helm of the coronavirus task...
Trump taps Pence to head up coronavirus outbreak response

Trump taps Pence to head up coronavirus outbreak responsePresident Trump announced in a Wednesday night press conference he's placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of efforts to tackle the coronavirus, as the...
