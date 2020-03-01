Global  

Trump Tells Bloomberg to Exit 2020 Race After Biden Wins South Carolina

Mediaite Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Trump Tells Bloomberg to Exit 2020 Race After Biden Wins South CarolinaPresident Donald Trump said Mike Bloomberg should exit the 2020 race in a tweet following Joe Biden's win in the South Carolina primary.
News video: Biden Bounces Back

Biden Bounces Back 01:22

 Joe Biden has won the South Carolina primary, giving his campaign a much needed boost. But there are already signs that the former Veep might struggle to maintain the momentum.

Before heading to a North Carolina rally Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that the Democratic race for the presidential nomination is being rigged against Senator Bernie Sanders.

Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate..

Donald Trump says Mike Bloomberg should end 'joke of a campaign' after South Carolina primary

President Donald Trump suggests Mike Bloomberg's shaky debate performance helped former Vice President Joe Biden win South Carolina primary.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comMediaiteCBS News

Biden wins South Carolina primary, potentially reshaping the Democratic race

COLUMBIA, S.C. — former Vice President Joe Biden decisively won the South Carolina primary Saturday, as the first Southern test of the nominating process dealt...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comReutersMediaiteCBS NewsWorldNews

