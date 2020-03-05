Global  

Ex-GOP Rep. Aaron Schock Gets Ripped After Coming Out As Gay: His Anti-LGBTQ Votes Caused ‘Years of Hurt’

Mediaite Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Ex-GOP Rep. Aaron Schock Gets Ripped After Coming Out As Gay: His Anti-LGBTQ Votes Caused ‘Years of Hurt’Former Republican congressman Aaron Schock (R-IL), who resigned from the lower chamber in 2015 after being charged on 24 felony counts for the reckless use of campaign funds to buy Katy Perry tickets and massages, came out as gay Thursday in an Instagram post. Schock opened up on his sexuality and votes against the LGBTQ community […]
