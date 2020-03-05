Ex-GOP Rep. Aaron Schock Gets Ripped After Coming Out As Gay: His Anti-LGBTQ Votes Caused ‘Years of Hurt’
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Former Republican congressman Aaron Schock (R-IL), who resigned from the lower chamber in 2015 after being charged on 24 felony counts for the reckless use of campaign funds to buy Katy Perry tickets and massages, came out as gay Thursday in an Instagram post. Schock opened up on his sexuality and votes against the LGBTQ community […]
Former GOP Congressman Aaron Schock has come out as gay after years of opposing LGBT+ equality. Previously the the Republican Representative for Illinois’s... PinkNews Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Independent
