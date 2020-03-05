Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Elizabeth Warren Reveals How She's Doing Since Dropping Out of Presidential Race in 'SNL' Cold Open - Watch!

Elizabeth Warren Reveals How She's Doing Since Dropping Out of Presidential Race in 'SNL' Cold Open - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren is making a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live! The 70-year-old senator stopped by the show on Saturday (March 7) to take part in the Cold Open, which featured Kate McKinnon portraying Fox News host Laura Ingraham. During her appearance, Elizabeth revealed how she’s been since dropping out of the Presidential Race earlier [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Elizabeth Warren Announces She's Dropping Out Of Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren Announces She's Dropping Out Of Presidential Race 08:49

 Warren met reporters and supporters outside of her home in Cambridge Thursday afternoon.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Endorses Joe Biden For President [Video]Former Presidential Candidate John Delaney Endorses Joe Biden For President

Days after authoring an op-ed urging some candidates to drop out of the 2020 presidential race in order to narrow the field, former presidential candidate John Delaney has thrown his support behind..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:21Published

A Two Horse Race [Video]A Two Horse Race

With Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) stepping away from the race for the White House, the last two major democratic contenders are Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Warren dropping out of presidential race

Warren, 70, was the last woman among the top tier of candidates in a Democratic field that began as the most diverse in history
Haaretz

Colbert Says Warren Dropping Out of Presidential Race is Proof That ‘America Cannot Have Nice Things’

Colbert Says Warren Dropping Out of Presidential Race is Proof That ‘America Cannot Have Nice Things’“Folks, I’m afraid I have sad news for fans of competence,” Stephen Colbert said sorrowfully as he lamented Thursday over the news that Sen. Elizabeth...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

WomanSBuzz

WomansBuzz Elizabeth Warren Reveals How She’s Doing Since Dropping Out of Presidential Race in ‘SNL’ Cold Open – Watch! https://t.co/hDuxJlANNF 2 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Elizabeth Warren Reveals How She’s Doing Since Dropping Out of Presidential Race in ‘SNL’ Cold Open – Watch!… https://t.co/NzliXnwZ06 39 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Elizabeth Warren Reveals How She’s Doing Since Dropping Out of Presidential Race in ‘SNL’ Cold Open – Watch!… https://t.co/KxsXlhbCOe 39 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Elizabeth Warren Reveals How She’s Doing Since Dropping Out of Presidential Race in ‘SNL’ Cold Open – Watch!… https://t.co/xb1UpGhlob 39 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Senator Elizabeth Warren made a surprise appearance in the #SNL Cold Open tonight - watch! https://t.co/iTgzIKC0FL 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.