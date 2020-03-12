Celebrities react to Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson's positive coronavirus diagnoses

1 hour ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Tested Positive For Coronavirus 00:32 Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with coronavirus. In a statement, Hanks said he and his wife were traveling in Australia when they were tested after exhibiting symptoms. Hanks said they had symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and "slight fevers." According to...