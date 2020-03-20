Butterfield 8 The rich Chinese hit Monaco, I’m not surprised . Prince Albert of Monaco says coronavirus can 'hit anybody of any a… https://t.co/K569vSkTyr 3 minutes ago Royden Hodgskin RT @cnnbrk: Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19, a palace spokesperson says https://t.co/Nv0HBiiDx5 https://t.co/dR… 9 minutes ago Ouzo RT @davidmackau: Monaco says Prince Albert has been diagnosed with COVID-19. I believe he's the first royal and first head of state to get… 11 minutes ago MSM is Pravda 🐻 'We're going to get through this': Prince Albert sends upbeat message to Monaco after catching coronavirus but says… https://t.co/nlBN55A3is 25 minutes ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Prince Albert of Monaco says coronavirus can ‘hit anybody of any age’ after testing positive 32 minutes ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Prince Albert of Monaco says coronavirus can ‘hit anybody of any age’ after testing positive | Fox News https://t.co/CQO0kQWcQL 32 minutes ago The Sun Coronavirus-hit Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, met Prince Charles last week and says he 'caught it speaking to someon… https://t.co/F0z2JlKkIm 33 minutes ago Francisco RT @BBCWorld: Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus, the royal palace says https://t.co/PGlgF81FtK https://t.co/NA… 34 minutes ago