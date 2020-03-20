Global  

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Issues Stay-At-Home Order for Non-Essential Workers

Just Jared Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking action. Following the news that California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order on Thursday night (March 19), the New York Governor has now issued a similar mandate on Friday (March 20) amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Andrew Cuomo He said [...]
News video: Cuomo Warns Closures Could Last For Months

Cuomo Warns Closures Could Last For Months 00:33

 Andrew Kelly/Reuters New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the widespread stay-at-home orders to help combat the coronavirus pandemic could last for up to nine months, in a briefing with reporters on Sunday. "This is not a short term situation," he said. "This is not a long weekend. This is not a...

