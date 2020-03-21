Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kenny Rogers Dead at Age 81

Kenny Rogers Dead at Age 81

E! Online Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The music world has lost another legend: Country Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers has died at age 81. "The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Country Singer Kenny Rogers Dies

Country Singer Kenny Rogers Dies 00:39

 Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers has died. According to Reuters, 81-year-old Rogers passed away late on Friday night, March 20. On Saturday, a statement on his website explained that the singer “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes..." He was under hospice care and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Country929

CFCO RT @BlackburnCK: Music icon Kenny Rogers passed away Friday night from natural causes https://t.co/P8WncMmjOJ 4 seconds ago

kasale_k

PORTIA RT @ChrisYoungMusic: Just woke up to this news... #RIPKennyRogers https://t.co/NvSj6418c5 12 seconds ago

Gwenfrances5

gwenjewelleries(perfume oil/Accessories plug) Awww so Kenny Rogers is dead 21 seconds ago

tylerxmimixbb

tyler RT @Variety: Country Music icon Kenny Rogers has died https://t.co/Hv5Fz3aTpc 28 seconds ago

Rockkstarr11

ROCKKSTARR11 Kenny Rogers, country icon and Houston native, dead at 81 https://t.co/c3hTEfkNJx 36 seconds ago

Richak28

Richard R Hutchinson Country Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead at 81 https://t.co/5bqF6JJidN 40 seconds ago

issygoodine3

Issy Kenny Rogers is dead that’s it the world is OVER 52 seconds ago

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ Kenny Rogers Dead at Age 81 https://t.co/GS3uK9yBXg 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.