Kenny Rogers Dead at Age 81

Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The music world has lost another legend: Country Hall of Famer Kenny Rogers has died at age 81. "The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at... 👓 View full article



4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published Country Singer Kenny Rogers Dies 00:39 Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers has died. According to Reuters, 81-year-old Rogers passed away late on Friday night, March 20. On Saturday, a statement on his website explained that the singer “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes..." He was under hospice care and...