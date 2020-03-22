Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rob Gronkowski Makes WWE Debut to Empty Stadium - Watch!

Rob Gronkowski Makes WWE Debut to Empty Stadium - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t need a crowd to bring the fun! The 30-year-old former Patriots tight end made his WWE debut at SmackDown on Friday night (March 2) to an empty stadium. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rob Gronkowski Friday night’s WWE event was held in an empty stadium without fans amid the ongoing [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event

Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event 01:16

 Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event Gronkowski will play a major role in his new company's main event on April 4-5. The former NFL star broke the news on Twitter before WWE made the announcement on Wednesday. Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter WrestleMania will...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.