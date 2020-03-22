Rob Gronkowski Makes WWE Debut to Empty Stadium - Watch! Sunday, 22 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t need a crowd to bring the fun! The 30-year-old former Patriots tight end made his WWE debut at SmackDown on Friday night (March 2) to an empty stadium. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rob Gronkowski Friday night’s WWE event was held in an empty stadium without fans amid the ongoing [...] 👓 View full article

