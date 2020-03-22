Rob Gronkowski Makes WWE Debut to Empty Stadium - Watch!
Sunday, 22 March 2020 () Rob Gronkowski doesn’t need a crowd to bring the fun! The 30-year-old former Patriots tight end made his WWE debut at SmackDown on Friday night (March 2) to an empty stadium. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rob Gronkowski Friday night’s WWE event was held in an empty stadium without fans amid the ongoing [...]
Rob Gronkowski Will Host Two-Night WrestleMania Event Gronkowski will play a major role in his new company's main event on April 4-5. The former NFL star broke the news on Twitter before WWE made the announcement on Wednesday. Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter Rob Gronkowski, via Twitter WrestleMania will...