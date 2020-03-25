Global  

Donald Trump Claims 'LameStream Media' Is Trying to Keep Country Closed to Harm His Reelection Chances

Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Donald Trump thinks the media is trying to keep the country closed amid the coronavirus health crisis in order to hinder his reelection chances in November.- TMZ Miley Cyrus and Hilary Duff fan-girl for each other on Live! – Just Jared Jr This couple goes Instagram official amid isolation! – Lainey Gossip Why is Sam [...]
News video: Trump: Media Wants Country To Remain Closed So I Lose Re-Election

Trump: Media Wants Country To Remain Closed So I Lose Re-Election 00:35

 President Trump slammed the media.

