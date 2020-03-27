Global  

Lori Loughlin Wants Her Criminal Case to Be Dismissed

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Lori Loughlin has filed a motion to have her criminal case, which is part of the college admissions scandal, be dismissed. The 55-year-old Full House actress and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, along with other charges. They have pleaded not guilty. It has been said [...]
