Meghan Markle back to showbiz as narrator of documentary 'Elephants'

Friday, 27 March 2020
Actress and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will be narrating the Disneynature documentary "Elephants".

The show will debut on April 3 on Disney Plus, the studio announced Thursday.

This will be Meghan's first project in show business after she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, officially step away from their...
News video: Meghan Markle Narrates Disney Nature Film About Elephants

Meghan Markle Narrates Disney Nature Film About Elephants 00:31

 Meghan Markle is narrating a documentary about elephants.

