Rita Ora Covers Herself in Gold In 'How To Be Lonely' Music Video - Watch Here!

Just Jared Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
Rita Ora is covered in gold in the official music video for her new single “How To Be Lonely“! The track, co-written by Lewis Capaldi, is the first solo single from the 29-year-old singer since the release of her album, Phoenix, last year. When discussing the concept of the video, director Dave Meyers, stated, “This [...]
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Rita Ora accidentally hits head during live exercise tutorial

Rita Ora accidentally hits head during live exercise tutorial 00:38

 Rita Ora suffered an embarrassing mishap when she hit her head during a live exercise tutorial on Sunday.

