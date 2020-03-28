Donald Trump Goes on Rant After He Reportedly Seeks A-Rod's Advice on Coronavirus Saturday, 28 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

According to sources, both the former baseball player and fiancee Jennifer Lopez will not have official roles in the effort despite POTUS calling him for advice on dealing with the pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Times of News Europe Donald Trump Goes on Rant After He Reportedly Seeks A-Rod’s Advice on Coronavirus https://t.co/zuVX4rSOOc https://t.co/N5fUt7RfdB 1 hour ago AceShowbiz Donald Trump Goes on Rant After He Reportedly Seeks A-Rod's Advice on Coronavirus https://t.co/c1sOjgvTPF https://t.co/krXLtDZKg7 4 hours ago Mark Steininger RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's press conference so far: - Rant about "sadistic" doctors - Gloats over Mitt Romney being quarantined - In… 4 days ago