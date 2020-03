Jeffree Star Says There's 'Really Dark, Ugly Stuff' Happening Behind-the-Scenes After Split With Ex Nathan Schwandt Sunday, 29 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Jeffree Star is opening up about behind-the-scenes drama. The 34-year-old Jeffree Star Cosmetics YouTuber spoke out about his split with ex Nathan Schwandt in a new video posted on Saturday (March 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeffree Star In the update video, Jeffree discussed being quarantined in his new home, as well [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shatta Bandle Jeffree Star Says There’s ‘Really Dark, Ugly Stuff’ Happening Behind-the-Scenes After Split With Ex Nathan Schwandt… https://t.co/ozMKfCezIg 2 hours ago Kim Kardashian Jeffree Star Says There’s ‘Really Dark, Ugly Stuff’ Happening Behind-the-Scenes After Split With Ex Nathan Schwandt… https://t.co/OUWcxarFLJ 2 hours ago Global Connect+ Jeffree Star Says There’s ‘Really Dark, Ugly Stuff’ Happening Behind-the-Scenes After Split With Ex Nathan Schwandt… https://t.co/3JobgjDIYs 2 hours ago