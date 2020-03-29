Global  

Donald Trump Tells Prince Harry & Meghan Markle the U.S. Will 'Not Pay for Their Security Protection'

Just Jared Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need to find their own security. President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States would not be funding the couple’s security upon moving into their new residency in America, he confirmed on Twitter on Sunday (March 29). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry “I am a great [...]
