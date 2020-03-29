Global  

Joe Diffie Dead - Country Star Dies Due to Coronavirus at 61

Sunday, 29 March 2020
Joe Diffie has sadly died. The country star passed away at the age of 61 due to complications related to coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed to Variety on Sunday (March 29). “Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). His family respects their privacy at this time,” [...]
