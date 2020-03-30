Gov. Andrew Cuomo Warns Trump To ‘Stop The Politics’: ‘The Tsunami is Coming’
Monday, 30 March 2020 () Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged President Donald Trump to "stop the politics" when handling the coronavirus on Monday's episode of Morning Joe, warning him that, "It's not optics. The tsunami is coming."
On Sunday, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he was extending the state's Stay-At-Home order for another two weeks.
The policy is now in place until at least April 15.
Cuomo took to Twitter to say the policy will be re-evaluated in another two weeks.
Business Insider reports that the state of New...