Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gov. Andrew Cuomo Warns Trump To ‘Stop The Politics’: ‘The Tsunami is Coming’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Warns Trump To ‘Stop The Politics’: ‘The Tsunami is Coming’

Mediaite Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged President Donald Trump to "stop the politics" when handling the coronavirus on Monday's episode of Morning Joe, warning him that, "It's not optics. The tsunami is coming."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Cuomo Extends 'Stay-At-Home' Order

Cuomo Extends 'Stay-At-Home' Order 00:40

 On Sunday, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he was extending the state's Stay-At-Home order for another two weeks. The policy is now in place until at least April 15. Cuomo took to Twitter to say the policy will be re-evaluated in another two weeks. Business Insider reports that the state of New...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Gov. Andrew Cuomo Warns Trump To 'Stop The Politics': 'The Tsunami is Coming' https://t.co/wwc9X2BTBt 18 minutes ago

grwaltonsr

gary walton sr. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Warns Trump To 'Stop The Politics': 'The Tsunami is Coming' https://t.co/EBIg5nHxF0 via @mediaite 26 minutes ago

richmondcontrol

richmondcontrol RT @Reuters: Governor Andrew Cuomo said Donald Trump's idea of a possible quarantine of New York “really panicked” people. The president ba… 31 minutes ago

ldl727

Lisa RT @Mediaite: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Warns Trump To 'Stop The Politics': 'The Tsunami is Coming' https://t.co/sjNSfHohIR 39 minutes ago

PartnersfrLife

Michael Lally RT @Hotpage_News: Gov. Andrew #Cuomo Warns #Trump To 'Stop The Politics': 'The Tsunami is Coming' - https://t.co/AoWQ2ewpvt 48 minutes ago

Hotpage_News

Hotpage News Gov. Andrew #Cuomo Warns #Trump To 'Stop The Politics': 'The Tsunami is Coming' - https://t.co/AoWQ2ewpvt 52 minutes ago

TheWoodzick

PLEASE STAY HOME IF YOU HAVE THE PRIVILEGE 🩸🦷 RT @New_Narrative: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Warns Trump To 'Stop The Politics': 'The Tsunami is Coming' https://t.co/iSreyL9LJ2 1 hour ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Gov. Andrew Cuomo Warns Trump To 'Stop The Politics': 'The Tsunami is Coming' https://t.co/iSreyL9LJ2 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.