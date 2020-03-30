Gov. Andrew Cuomo Warns Trump To ‘Stop The Politics’: ‘The Tsunami is Coming’

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Cuomo Extends 'Stay-At-Home' Order 00:40 On Sunday, NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he was extending the state's Stay-At-Home order for another two weeks. The policy is now in place until at least April 15. Cuomo took to Twitter to say the policy will be re-evaluated in another two weeks. Business Insider reports that the state of New...