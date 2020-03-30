Christine Baranski is Ready to Get Back to Work in 'The Good Fight' Season Four Trailer - Watch!
Monday, 30 March 2020 () The first trailer for The Good Fight season four has been released! Christine Baranski is back and ready for action as Diane Lockhart in the CBS All Access series. Here’s the synopsis: “Season four of The Good Fight finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, [...]
The Good Fight Season 4 Trailer - The fourth season of The Good Fight premieres April 9th only on CBS All Access.
» Starring: Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel, Delroy Lindo