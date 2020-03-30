Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Christine Baranski is Ready to Get Back to Work in 'The Good Fight' Season Four Trailer - Watch!

Christine Baranski is Ready to Get Back to Work in 'The Good Fight' Season Four Trailer - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The first trailer for The Good Fight season four has been released! Christine Baranski is back and ready for action as Diane Lockhart in the CBS All Access series. Here’s the synopsis: “Season four of The Good Fight finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published < > Embed
News video: The Good Fight Season 4

The Good Fight Season 4 01:53

 The Good Fight Season 4 Trailer - The fourth season of The Good Fight premieres April 9th only on CBS All Access. #TheGoodFight » Watch The Good Fight Thursdays at 8:00pm on CBS All Access » Starring: Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, Erica Tazel, Delroy Lindo

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sweetjlange

christine baranski RT @JustJared: Christine Baranski is back & ready for action in #TheGoodFight season four trailer - watch! https://t.co/a0Q5K968Vn 5 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Christine Baranski is back & ready for action in #TheGoodFight season four trailer - watch! https://t.co/a0Q5K968Vn 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.