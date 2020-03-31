Global  

Sudhir Mishra on netlizens' apathy: This attitude of hatred makes people stupid

Mid-Day Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Sudhir Mishra on netlizens' apathy: This attitude of hatred makes people stupidIn an evidently despicable instance of police resorting to violent measures to enforce lockdown, a video of a man being manhandled by the cops outside a suburban supermarket went viral on social media over the weekend. When netizens mistakenly assumed that the man in question was Sudhir Mishra, the filmmaker denied the claim with...
