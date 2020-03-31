Times of News Europe Ken Shimura, popular comedian in Japan, dead at 70 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/uLW6fVvYQa https://t.co/cyLMhTBw1s 12 minutes ago

Wendy Ken Shimura, popular comedian in Japan, dead at 70 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/FVfM3Clbdm 26 minutes ago

日本語教室ANC 大阪 Japanese Language School ANC in Osaka Ken Shimura, popular comedian in Japan, dead at 70 after contracting coronavirus - Fox News https://t.co/SV4SIIZijL 27 minutes ago

Noriko Momomianpy @stobiepole @JDwritesalot @katejames Hi, Chris. You like Japan's comedian, so you may already know, but probably in… https://t.co/ltCczeruKN 27 minutes ago

Sandie Purcell Ken Shimura, popular comedian in Japan, dead at 70 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/aSLMOvSOBQ 27 minutes ago

Earth citizen Ken Shimura, popular comedian in Japan, dead at 70 after contracting coronavirus | Fox News https://t.co/JN05ICivvd 40 minutes ago

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Ken Shimura, popular comedian in Japan, dead at 70 after contracting coronavirus 41 minutes ago