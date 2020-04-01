Global  

Demi Lovato Announces New Fabletics Line - With a Charitable Twist Amid Pandemic!

Just Jared Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Demi Lovato is coming out with a new line – and there’s a good cause attached. The 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” announced that she will be launching a brand-new collection with Fabletics on April 2. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato “I’ve really been going back and forth on if this was [...]
News video: Demi Lovato Reveals New Fabletics Line to Donate Money to Frontline Workers | Billboard News

Demi Lovato Reveals New Fabletics Line to Donate Money to Frontline Workers | Billboard News 01:03

 "It's so important for us to all feel empowered, invincible and strong from the inside out," the singer wrote.

