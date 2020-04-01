Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Taylor Swift helps small Nashville record store stay open during coronavirus crisis

Taylor Swift helps small Nashville record store stay open during coronavirus crisis

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Taylor Swift is lending a helping hand to a local business.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Taylor Swift helps out record store in Nashville struggling amid coronavirus

Taylor Swift helps out record store in Nashville struggling amid coronavirus 01:01

 Taylor Swift has offered "direct relief" for an independent record store in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, after it was left struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Helps Keep Small Nashville Record Store Afloat During Crisis Closure!

Taylor Swift is helping out a small business and its workers amid the current health crisis. The 30-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer has supplied retailer...
Just Jared

Taylor Swift Pays For Nashville Record Store's Employees Salaries & Health Care

Taylor Swift is giving back even more! The 30-year-old songstress is notorious for helping out fans in times of need, and now she’s doing it for an entire...
Just Jared Jr


Tweets about this

alex_lover_sn

alex 💛 RT @JustJared: .@taylorswift13 is helping out a small business and its workers amid the current health crisis! Find out more here: https://… 1 hour ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Taylor Swift helps small Nashville record store stay open during coronavirus crisis | Fox News https://t.co/vCuVmjIZbe 3 hours ago

VotarEsUnDeber

VotarEsNuestroDeber RT @lopezgovlaw: Taylor Swift helps small Nashville record store stay open during coronavirus crisis https://t.co/fiTsJwHFsz via #FoxNews 3 hours ago

VotarEsUnDeber

VotarEsNuestroDeber RT @lopezgovlaw: Taylor Swift helps small Nashville record store stay open during coronavirus crisis https://t.co/NlERH54KUt via #FoxNews #… 3 hours ago

lopezgovlaw

Jorge Luis Lopez Esq Taylor Swift helps small Nashville record store stay open during coronavirus crisis https://t.co/fiTsJwHFsz via #FoxNews 4 hours ago

lopezgovlaw

Jorge Luis Lopez Esq Taylor Swift helps small Nashville record store stay open during coronavirus crisis https://t.co/NlERH54KUt via #FoxNews #Entertainment 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.