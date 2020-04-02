Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Actress Ali Wentworth Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'I've Never Been Sicker'

Actress Ali Wentworth Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'I've Never Been Sicker'

Just Jared Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Ali Wentworth, best known for It’s Complicated, Jerry Maguire and Nightcap, has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. The 55-year-old actress, who is also marred to George Stephanopoulos, shared her diagnosis with fans on Instagram. “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Comedian Ali Wentworth has 'never been sicker' as she shares her coronavirus diagnosis https://t.co/0AHMFrPpaI 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Comedian Ali Wentworth has 'never been sicker' as she shares her coronavirus diagnosis https://t.co/0AHMFrPpaI 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.