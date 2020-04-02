Actress Ali Wentworth Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'I've Never Been Sicker' Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Ali Wentworth, best known for It’s Complicated, Jerry Maguire and Nightcap, has tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. The 55-year-old actress, who is also marred to George Stephanopoulos, shared her diagnosis with fans on Instagram. “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Comedian Ali Wentworth has 'never been sicker' as she shares her coronavirus diagnosis https://t.co/0AHMFrPpaI 1 hour ago JustJared.com Comedian Ali Wentworth has 'never been sicker' as she shares her coronavirus diagnosis https://t.co/0AHMFrPpaI 13 hours ago