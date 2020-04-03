Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic transferred to prison medical center after coronavirus isolation

'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic transferred to prison medical center after coronavirus isolation

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the star of "Tiger King" better known as Joe Exotic, has been transferred to a prison medical center.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reportedly In Coronavirus Quarantine In Fort Worth Prison

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Reportedly In Coronavirus Quarantine In Fort Worth Prison 00:30

 He's been convicted of more than a dozen counts of animal cruelty and for conspiring to kill a woman, but Joe Maldonado-Passage, the man now famously known as Joe Exotic, is reportedly among the inmates being quarantined for the COVID-19 virus in a Fort Worth prison. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DatManDominguez

Angelo Dominguez RT @TheRickWilson: SIREN Netflix's Tiger King star Joe Exotic hospitalised after contracting coronavirus in prison https://t.co/FeZusJWA8l 17 seconds ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. ‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic transferred to prison medical center after coronavirus isolation | Fox News https://t.co/eKTapevBsf 33 seconds ago

txrubyred

Ruby Red RT @dallasnews: Before he was Joe Exotic, ‘Tiger King’ star owned Arlington pet store https://t.co/bqBkH5PJQu 56 seconds ago

theBlindj3di

theBlindjedi Tiger King star Joe Exotic hospitalised after contracting coronavirus in prison https://t.co/WNBFNYMb2X 2 minutes ago

Von_Weeden

Jose Ramirez 🛑 This dude will do ANYTHING for attention!! #JoeExotic #TigerKing https://t.co/G12FVbhuzW 2 minutes ago

Guccifxr

Xanny Phantom FUCK CAROL BASKIN Tiger King star Joe Exotic hospitalised after contracting coronavirus in prison https://t.co/iL4BW25ug4 2 minutes ago

HugoNRambo

HugoBoy RT @tomsteele: Stolen snakes? An emu massacre? A quarrel with local officials? Before he was the Tiger King, Joe Exotic left a colorful mar… 4 minutes ago

LeftistBasher

Conservative Netflix's Tiger King star Joe Exotic hospitalised after contracting coronavirus in prison - Mirror Online https://t.co/yuO47BDOCv 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.