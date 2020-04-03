Global  

Kristen Bell says she and Dax Shepard have 'gotten on each other's last nerve' during coronavirus quarantine

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Kristen Bell says she and Dax Shepard have 'gotten on each other’s last nerve' during coronavirus quarantineHollywood super couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are finding quarantine to be a little tough.
News video: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard 'at each other's throats' during coronavirus lockdown

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard 'at each other's throats' during coronavirus lockdown 00:34

 Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have apparently been "at each other's throats" while trying to cope in self-isolation.

