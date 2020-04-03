Alyssa Milano calls for 'intellectually bankrupt' Bernie Sanders to end campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Democratic Party announced on Thursday that they have postponed the U.S. presidential nominating convention.
The convention is being pushed back to August, due to the novel coronavirus health crisis.
Democrats will use the convention to formally select their presidential candidate.
The nominee...
"Somebody who's making 12 bucks an hour, might be making a few bucks more for four months. Oh my word! Will the universe survive?" Sen. Bernie Sanders had some strong words for those of his colleagues..
The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions of Americans to lose their jobs.
And according to Business Insider, that means those same Americans are likely to lose their health insurance, too.
Around..