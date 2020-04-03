Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chris Cuomo Reveals Surprising Weight Loss in Just 3 Days Due to Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo Reveals Surprising Weight Loss in Just 3 Days Due to Coronavirus

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo is losing weight. The 49-year-old CNN host joined Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Thursday’s Town Hall (April 2) to discuss his ongoing coronavirus symptoms. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Cuomo He called it “the beast,” saying it was “no cakewalk,” but that he’s “not looking to scare people.” [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Chris Cuomo Details 'Haunted' Night With Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo Details 'Haunted' Night With Coronavirus 01:00

 The CNN anchor hosted Wednesday's episode of 'Cuomo Prime Time' live from his basement.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.