Watch video: Yami Gautam urges people to stay home to prevent spread of COVID-19
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday urged people to stay in their homes and also shared a few precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The actor shared a short video of her public service announcement about the precautions to be taken against COVID-19.
Covid-19, first seen last year in Wuhan, China, has infected tens of thousands of people and, as of Wednesday 4 March, killed more than 3,000 people globally. As the world faces soaring numbers of infections, the Guardian's health editor, Sarah Boseley, discusses what we can do to protect ourselves
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Gurinder Bhuller SANAM RE Title Song FULL VIDEO | Pulkit Samrat, Yami Gautam, Urvashi Ra... https://t.co/sp8QZZjGCP via @YouTube be… https://t.co/1kYGg0hEIg 2 days ago