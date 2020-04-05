Kanika Kapoor tests corona negative; all eyes now on second test

Global  

Mid-Day Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for Coronavirus after returning to India from London, has finally tested negative for the deadly virus in her sixth test. "Her reports are now negative but we will wait for one more test before she is allowed to go home, said Prof R.K. Dhiman, director of the Sanjay Gandhi...
ChethanRadha

Chethan Radha Prasad Kanika Kapoor tests negative for Corona virus test. Now I’m sure someone will produce a song like “BabyDoll is Back” 13 minutes ago

VikasKu89633262

Vikas Kumar Kanika Kapoor Finally Tests Negative in sixth report of Corona virus Me* https://t.co/OJGigo5xTq 4 hours ago

javnaikoo

Javaidd Naikoo Corona divorced Kanika,she is single again..🤗 Kanika Kapoor tests negative after fifth coronavirus test, singer to… https://t.co/rHoZNuws1d 4 hours ago

SharanRa0

Sharan Rao ⁦@ndtv⁩ ⁦@PrannoyRoyNDTV⁩ ⁦@BDUTT⁩ Why so much news concentration on just an irresponsible person #Corona https://t.co/hM6mioA95g 5 hours ago

suspenseonly

Suspense Kanika Kapoor finally tests negative in sixth *Corona Virus* test https://t.co/yS66mdo5IO 7 hours ago

Ch_amir_javaid

Ch Amir Kanika kapoor finally tests negative in sixth Corona virus test https://t.co/zIYvtM2l51 9 hours ago

FeRRariFaiz

Find Right Property Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor to continue staying at hospital after she finally tests negative for COVID 19. ⁦… https://t.co/0lEAAHMCi6 12 hours ago

corona_alerts

Corona Virus Alerts India RT @Chaitanya_13: World: “We should do more testing to control COVID19” India, an intellectual: tests Kanika Kapoor 5 times 14 hours ago

