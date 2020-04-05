Kanika Kapoor tests corona negative; all eyes now on second test

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for Coronavirus after returning to India from London, has finally tested negative for the deadly virus in her sixth test. "Her reports are now negative but we will wait for one more test before she is allowed to go home, said Prof R.K. Dhiman, director of the Sanjay Gandhi... 👓 View full article

