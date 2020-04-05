Kanika Kapoor tests corona negative; all eyes now on second test
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for Coronavirus after returning to India from London, has finally tested negative for the deadly virus in her sixth test. "Her reports are now negative but we will wait for one more test before she is allowed to go home, said Prof R.K. Dhiman, director of the Sanjay Gandhi...
US President Donald Trump announced the results of the 2nd virus test he had taken. Trump used the new test developed by Abbott Laboratories & tested negative. Trump said, “I did take a test. It just came out. This is from the White House physician. You may have it just came out. I just took it...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Chethan Radha Prasad Kanika Kapoor tests negative for Corona virus test. Now I’m sure someone will produce a song like “BabyDoll is Back” 13 minutes ago
Vikas Kumar Kanika Kapoor Finally Tests Negative in sixth report of Corona virus
Me* https://t.co/OJGigo5xTq 4 hours ago
Javaidd Naikoo Corona divorced Kanika,she is single again..🤗
Kanika Kapoor tests negative after fifth coronavirus test, singer to… https://t.co/rHoZNuws1d 4 hours ago