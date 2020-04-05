Global  

Katherine McNamara Hopes To Make Fans Smile With Behind-The-Scenes 'Shadowhunters' Videos

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Mission: Accomplished! Katherine McNamara shared some behind-the-scenes videos to make up for New York Shadow Con being canceled. “My dearest #Shadowfam: Since #socialdistancing is keeping us all from #NyShadowCon, here’s a few #BTS videos of #ShadowhuntersLegacy shenanigans – #Dombertherine edition, a thread… @nyshadowcon,” she tweeted out. “1.That time when @arosende literally saved me from falling [...]
