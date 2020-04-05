Kiefer Sutherland's Mom Shirley Douglas Dies of Pneumonia

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Kiefer Sutherland's mother Shirley Douglas has sadly passed away. She was 86-years-old. The 53-year-old Designated Survivor took to Twitter on Sunday (April 5) to announce that his mother had died from pneumonia complications, clarifying that her death was "not related" to COVID-19. "Early this morning my mother Shirley Douglas, passed away due to complications surrounding [...]


