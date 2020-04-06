Fallon, Kimmel, Colbert and Lady Gaga Team Up For Global Citizen ‘Together at Home’ Television Special
Monday, 6 April 2020 () The World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen have collaborated with Lady Gaga to present global TV special One World: Together at Home, which aims to support and applaud health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert Lady Gaga made the announcement during a World Health Organization call on Monday. The global televised special will take place April 18, according to Lady Gaga, and proceeds will help fund protective equipment for health-care professionals. Lady Gaga, via...
