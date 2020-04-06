Fallon, Kimmel, Colbert and Lady Gaga Team Up For Global Citizen ‘Together at Home’ Television Special

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen have collaborated with Lady Gaga to present global TV special One World: Together at Home, which aims to support and applaud health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen have collaborated with Lady Gaga to present global TV special One World: Together at Home, which aims to support and applaud health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

