Fallon, Kimmel, Colbert and Lady Gaga Team Up For Global Citizen ‘Together at Home’ Television Special

Mediaite Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Fallon, Kimmel, Colbert and Lady Gaga Team Up For Global Citizen ‘Together at Home’ Television SpecialThe World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen have collaborated with Lady Gaga to present global TV special One World: Together at Home, which aims to support and applaud health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.  
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert

Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert 01:26

 Lady Gaga Announces COVID-19 Benefit Concert Lady Gaga made the announcement during a World Health Organization call on Monday. The global televised special will take place April 18, according to Lady Gaga, and proceeds will help fund protective equipment for health-care professionals. Lady Gaga, via...

