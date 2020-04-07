Global  

Extraction trailer: Chris Hemsworth on action mode in India

Mid-Day Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The trailer of Chris Hemsworths upcoming film Extraction is finally out and it runs high on action, drama, emotion and wit by taking the Hollywood actor on a thrilling ride through the bylanes of India, for a deadly mission to take on an Indian and Bangladeshi drug lord.

The Netflix India shared exclusive guns blazing first...
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Extraction Movie (2020) - Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani

Extraction Movie (2020) - Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani 03:03

 Extraction Movie Trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed,...

greatestdoggo

‎४ amy ‎४ RT @loventhunderr: Chris Hemsworth in Extraction trailer. that's it. That's the fucking tweet. #Extraction https://t.co/ewP7X6lKcr 24 seconds ago

MahaHarish1

MahaHarish RT @hemswortx: O TRAILER DE EXTRACTION CARALHO CHRIS HEMSWORTH https://t.co/NKHdSgVC0o 1 minute ago

arcticninjapaul

Paul Shirey Man, I am HERE for this! Chris Hemsworth is a black-market mercenary in debut trailer for #Extraction https://t.co/cklEL3af9x 2 minutes ago

moviesndtv

NDTV Movies #Extraction Trailer: @chrishemsworth And #RudhrakshJaiswal Mean Business. @RandeepHooda Makes A Blink And Miss Appe… https://t.co/xkALleYK2V 4 minutes ago

newsgang2

news gang Extraction Trailer: Chris Hemsworth And Rudhraksh Jaiswal Mean Business. Randeep Hooda Makes A Blink And Miss Appea… https://t.co/Dz7CRrfQto 4 minutes ago

CIAinstantkarma

Gopal Chandu EXTRACTION Trailer (2020) Chris Hemsworth Action Movie https://t.co/vVEcLzFQzA via @YouTube 4 minutes ago

Mukesh688

Mukesh Kumawat Watched Extraction Trailer on Netflix. Chris Hemsworth action-thriller movie starring Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hood… https://t.co/XJbOsJKEk2 4 minutes ago

milajames1013

Mila James RT @getFANDOM: Chris Hemsworth is on a death-defying rescue mission in the first trailer for Russo Bros.-produced 'Extraction,' hitting Net… 4 minutes ago

