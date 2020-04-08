Global  

Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry Join Joel Osteen's Easter Sunday Service

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The Easter Sunday service at the Lakewood Church in Houston will feature remote celebrity guests that include the 'Jesus Is King' rapper and the 'Madea' filmmaker.
News video: Kanye West and Mariah Carey to appear at Joel Osteen’s virtual Easter Service

Kanye West and Mariah Carey to appear at Joel Osteen’s virtual Easter Service 00:47

 Osteen’s Houston-based Lakewood Church will host its “Hope is Alive” Easter service on Sunday.

