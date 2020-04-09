Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > AG Bill Barr Touts Hyrdoxychloroquine as ‘Very Promising,’ Claims Press Waging ‘Jihad’ Against Drug to Attack Trump

AG Bill Barr Touts Hyrdoxychloroquine as ‘Very Promising,’ Claims Press Waging ‘Jihad’ Against Drug to Attack Trump

Mediaite Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Attorney General Bill Barr touts hyrdoxychloroquine as 'very promising,' claims press is waging 'jihad' against the drug to attack President Trump
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: OH Rep. Wants to Charge Trump With ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ for Touting Unproven COVID-19 Drugs

OH Rep. Wants to Charge Trump With ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ for Touting Unproven COVID-19 Drugs 01:13

 An Ohio lawmaker is going to make a “crimes against humanity” referral for President Trump over promoting an unproven drug combination to treat coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

reg_wds

Trump's Day Lies In Flames RT @mog7546: AG #Barr Touts #Hyrdoxychloroquine as 'Very Promising,' Claims Press Waging 'Jihad' Against Drug to Attack Trump EXPERTS DISA… 1 minute ago

fonda_mae

SBP RT @pittgriffin: When did Barr decide that the US AG was in fact the President's PR shill? https://t.co/yk00btmVGV 3 minutes ago

MpoppEileen

Eileen Popp .STiLL CANNOT BELIEVE TRUMP IS PRESIDE RT @DeanObeidallah: Juts in time for Ramadan Bill "religious zealot" Barr invokes "jihad" - AG Bill Barr Touts Hyrdoxychloroquine as 'Very… 23 minutes ago

stararies1

KitKat00 RT @KmfaToday: My guess would be that Barr bought stock in the same companies that the #TrumpCrimeFamily and Ingraham bought. Corruption is… 24 minutes ago

KmfaToday

@JohnCornyn can KMFA today! Vote him out in 2020. My guess would be that Barr bought stock in the same companies that the #TrumpCrimeFamily and Ingraham bought. Corr… https://t.co/DvDQLa9LPb 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.